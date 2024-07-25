Canada wins 2-1 over New Zealand to open the Olympics after drone scandal

Canada's Cloe Lacasse, right, is congratulated after scoring her side's first goal
Canada's Cloe Lacasse, right, is congratulated after scoring her side's first goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and New Zealand at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 2:10 pm.

Evelyne Viens scored in the 79th minute to give reigning Olympic champion Canada a 2-1 victory over New Zealand on Thursday in a match that was overshadowed by allegations of drone surveillance at the Ferns’ practice.

Viens, who came into the match as a substitute in the 67th, took a long pass from Jessie Fleming and tucked it into the goal at the opposite post 12 minutes after entering.

Mackenzie Barry gave New Zealand the early lead with a goal in the 13th minute, but Cloe Lacasse equalized for Canada in first-half stoppage time.

The Group A match in Saint-Etienne was controversial before the start when two Canada staffers were sent home early for their alleged involvement with drones that were reported over a pair of New Zealand’s practices.

Canada played the opener without coach Bev Priestman, who stepped away from the team for the match to show accountability. However, she was adamant at practice Wednesday that she had no knowledge of the drone use.

FIFA has opened a disciplinary inquiry into the matter, and Canadian Soccer launched an independent review.

The drone scandal marred the tournament’s start. Canada won bronze medals in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics before winning a gold in Tokyo.

New Zealand announced a day before the match that captain Ali Riley could not play in the Olympics because of an unspecified injury.

Jayde Riviere of Canada was ruled unavailable earlier Thursday because of an ankle injury. Shelina Zadorsky replaced her on the roster for the match.

The Ferns, playing under interim coach Michael Mayne, were making their fifth straight Olympic appearance. New Zealand’s coach, Jitka Klimkova, decided to step aside for the Olympics in late June after an independent workplace employment investigation.

Klimkova was cleared in the investigation, but she did not feel there was enough time to heal the environment before the tournament.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting
Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting

Toronto police have released the identities of two people shot and killed in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley...

22m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

1h ago

4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking
4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month. Police say just before 4 a.m. on...

1h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting
Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting

Toronto police have released the identities of two people shot and killed in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley...

22m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

1h ago

4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking
4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month. Police say just before 4 a.m. on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

2h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

22h ago

More Videos