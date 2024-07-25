Chicken wings advertised as ‘boneless’ can have bones, Ohio Supreme Court decides

FILE - A "boneless chicken wing" is displayed in Glenside, Pa., on Feb. 8, 2023. On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that consumers cannot expect boneless chicken wings to actually be free of bones, rejecting claims by a restaurant patron who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 2:56 pm.

Consumers cannot expect boneless chicken wings to actually be free of bones, a divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday, rejecting claims by a restaurant patron who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat.

Michael Berkheimer was dining with his wife and friends at a wing joint in Hamilton, Ohio, and had ordered the usual — boneless wings with parmesan garlic sauce — when he felt a bite-size piece of meat go down the wrong way. Three days later, feverish and unable to keep food down, Berkeimer went to the emergency room, where a doctor discovered a long, thin bone that had torn his esophagus and caused an infection.

Berkheimer sued the restaurant, Wings on Brookwood, saying the restaurant failed to warn him that so-called “boneless wings” — which are, of course, nuggets of boneless, skinless breast meat — could contain bones. The suit also named the supplier and the farm that produced the chicken, claiming all were negligent.

In a 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said Thursday that “boneless wings” refers to a cooking style, and that Berkheimer should’ve been on guard against bones since it’s common knowledge that chickens have bones. The high court sided with lower courts that had dismissed Berkheimer’s suit.

“A diner reading ‘boneless wings’ on a menu would no more believe that the restaurant was warranting the absence of bones in the items than believe that the items were made from chicken wings, just as a person eating ‘chicken fingers’ would know that he had not been served fingers,” Justice Joseph T. Deters wrote for the majority.

The dissenting justices called Deters’ reasoning “utter jabberwocky,” and said a jury should’ve been allowed to decide whether the restaurant was negligent in serving Berkheimer a piece of chicken that was advertised as boneless.

“The question must be asked: Does anyone really believe that the parents in this country who feed their young children boneless wings or chicken tenders or chicken nuggets or chicken fingers expect bones to be in the chicken? Of course they don’t,” Justice Michael P. Donnelly wrote in dissent. “When they read the word ‘boneless,’ they think that it means ‘without bones,’ as do all sensible people.”

Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting
Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting

Toronto police have released the identities of two people shot and killed in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley...

23m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

1h ago

4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking
4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month. Police say just before 4 a.m. on...

1h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting
Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting

Toronto police have released the identities of two people shot and killed in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley...

23m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

1h ago

4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking
4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month. Police say just before 4 a.m. on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

2h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

22h ago

More Videos