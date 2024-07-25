China cuts 1-year benchmark rate, moving to boost economy as world markets languish

FILE - A woman walks by China's central bank, or the People's Bank of China in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. China's central bank cut key interest rates in a surprise move Monday, July 22, 2024 aimed at injecting new life into its ailing property sector, while the ruling Communist Party released details of a top-level meeting focused on strategies for revving up the slowing economy. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 12:08 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 12:26 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — China ratcheted up its effort to reinvigorate its economy Thursday by cutting a key policy rate and interest paid on bank deposits.

The move coincided with a downturn in world stocks, extending losses in Chinese markets that have declined this year while share prices soared in many other countries.

By midday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.4%.

The People’s Bank of China said it cut the lending rate for one-year medium term policy loans by 20 basis points to 2.3%. That is the biggest rate cut since China’s economy was slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The rate on 7-day loans was reduced to 1.7%.

Major state-run banks cut deposit rates to relieve pressure on their finances, reducing the rate paid on one-year fixed deposits by 10 basis points to 1.35%, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing official rates released Thursday by the country’s “Big Four” banks: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank.

The banks cut deposit rates three times last year and this was the first reduction for 2024, it said.

But while lower deposit rates may be good for the bank’s balance sheets they won’t encourage more consumer spending — the one thing most economists agree is needed to help revive growth that has been falling for years and was hit especially hard by a downturn in China’s property sector.

“Banks are already passing on lower deposit rates to savers: which will do nothing to encourage spending in the current environment, and people will instead save even more to generate the same return they were earning before,” RaboResearch said in a commentary.

Growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed to 4.7% in the last quarter, down from 5.3% in January-March.

Earlier this week, the central bank cut several of its other lending rates, sticking to a cautious approach to stimulating the economy.

The flurry of rate cuts this week followed a major policy-setting meeting of the ruling Communist Party last week that laid out ambitious plans for reforms in many areas of the economy but did not spell out any specific plans for stimulus driven by government spending.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

8h ago

Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race
Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support...

3h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

8h ago

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

7h ago

Top Stories

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

8h ago

Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race
Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support...

3h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

8h ago

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Dry, sunny stretch to continue to the weekend
Dry, sunny stretch to continue to the weekend

After another heavy rainfall Wednesday, a dry and sunny stretch will last through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

7h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

10h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

14h ago

1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

8h ago

More Videos