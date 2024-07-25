Climate protest at Frankfurt Airport forces a temporary halt to flights

Emergency vehicles stand on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a few climate activists glued themselves to the ground blocking air traffic for several hours. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 2:55 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 3:12 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Flights at Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, were suspended temporarily Thursday as climate activists glued themselves to the ground inside the airport premises, authorities said. More than 100 flights were canceled.

Federal police said several demonstrators got into the airport in the early morning, German news agency dpa reported. The Last Generation group said six protesters cut holes in the perimeter fence and headed toward the runways on foot, bicycles and skateboards.

The airport said shortly before 8 a.m. that flight operations were “gradually resuming.” Shortly afterward, it said on social network X that all runways were back in operation.

It said that about 140 flights had been canceled so far — roughly one-tenth of the flights that were scheduled for Thursday.

It was the second time in as many days that a protest by Last Generation, which is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an international agreement on a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030, caused disruption at a German airport.

On Wednesday, five protesters glued themselves to a taxiway at Cologne-Bonn Airport, forcing a roughly three-hour halt to flights. That protest resulted in 31 flights being canceled. There were other protests or attempted protests in other European countries.

A string of airport protests in recent years have caused disruption to flights.

Last week, the German Cabinet approved legislation that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.

The bill, which still requires approval by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to. So far, such intrusions can only draw a fine. A sentence of up to five years would be possible in some cases.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

11h ago

Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race
Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support...

6h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

11h ago

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

10h ago

Top Stories

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

11h ago

Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race
Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support...

6h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

11h ago

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

10h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

13h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

17h ago

1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

11h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.
More Videos