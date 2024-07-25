Daughter of late Supreme Court Justice Scalia appointed to Virginia Board of Education

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-VA., gestures before speaking during the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. The daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has been appointed by Youngkin to serve on the Virginia Board of Education, drawing criticism from some Democrats who called the appointment politically motivated. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By Olivia Diaz, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 5:12 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 5:42 pm.

The daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has been appointed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve on the Virginia Board of Education, drawing criticism from some Democrats who called the appointment politically motivated.

Meg Bryce, a psychology educator who unsuccessfully ran last year for an at-large seat on the Albemarle County school board, said Thursday at a business meeting that she was thankful that Youngkin chose her for the board, which is responsible for determining statewide curriculum standards, high school graduation requirements and qualifications for teachers.

“I have so admired what this board has already done to increase accountability and transparency and excellence in Virginia schools,” Bryce said. “Those are things that I have already fought for and it’s my honor and privilege and just a joy to be a part of those efforts going forward.”

Bryce grew up in Virginia and earned a doctorate in cognitive science from the University of Virginia. During her campaign for Albemarle school board, community members criticized Bryce for taking her children out of public schools in light of the pandemic, according to the Daily Progress. Bryce, described by a board member as a capstone mentor at the University of Virginia, has since been criticized by community leaders as being unfit for the position.

Del. Katrina Callsen, a Democrat from Albemarle, said in a Tweet that Bryce was “a failed Moms for Liberty candidate.” Teacher and Democratic Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg said on social media that Bryce had no credentials and “spent a year running for School Board embroiled in culture wars.”

James J. Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, said Bryce’s appointment is “one more example in a long list of shortsighted, politically motivated decisions that serves to advance Gov. Youngkin’s anti-public education agenda while further endangering LGBTQIA+ students in the Commonwealth.”

Board President Grace Creasey, also appointed by Youngkin in 2022, said she is thrilled to have Bryce be a part of the group.

“Having an expert in psychology on the board with teaching experience is a great addition for navigating the most critical issues facing our public schools and youth today,” Creasey said, referencing mental health and other issues students face. “She is going to be a phenomenal addition to the board and a champion for students.”

Youngkin spokesman Christian Martinez said the governor was thankful Bryce would serve Virginians on the board, adding that she would be “instrumental in ensuring that every parent, student, and teacher receives the essential resources and support needed to thrive.”

Youngkin also tapped Ida Outlaw McPherson, a Hampton Roads-area attorney, to serve on the board, filling out the nine-member group after two seats opened up this month.

McPherson, a Howard University law school graduate, was previously appointed by Gov. Bob McDonnell to serve as the director of the Department of Minority Business Enterprise, now titled the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. She also served as the former president of the NAACP Suffolk Chapter, Creasey said.

McPherson’s community work would help her bring a critical lens to the board, Creasey said.

Fedderman said almost all of Youngkin’s appointees, including McPherson, were inexperienced with K-12 public education policy and practice, and they “lack many of the requisite credentials generally expected for a seat on that Board.”

___

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Olivia Diaz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

28m ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

1h ago

Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale

One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Rexdale Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. A...

1h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

28m ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

1h ago

Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale

One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Rexdale Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. A...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

5h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

5h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.
2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
More Videos