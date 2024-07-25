‘Embarrassing’: Yukon premier blasts Bell over service issues

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai answers questions during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers' Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. Yukon's Premier says Bell should be embarrassed by the terrible cell phone service the territory has been getting over the last several months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 7:13 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 7:26 pm.

WHITEHORSE, YUKON, CANADA — Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says Bell should be embarrassed by the terrible cellphone service the territory has been getting over the last several months.

In a letter to Bell Canada CEO Mirko Bibic, Pillai says Yukoners have experienced frequent dropped calls and poor coverage even while downtown in the capital of Whitehorse.

Pillai says the current level of service provided by Bell, which owns nearly all of the cellphone towers in the territory, has not met the expectations of residents, and the lack of service can be dangerous in emergencies.

The letter, which was forwarded to the media, says in 2024 “it should be embarrassing to telecommunications providers that Yukoners cannot have uninterrupted cellphone calls” in downtown Whitehorse.

Representatives for Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the premier’s complaints.

Pillai says in a public statement that calls keep cutting out and service providers don’t seem able to tell Yukoners why.

The premier says Yukoners have a right to be angry.

“With nearly all of the cellphone towers in the Yukon owned by Bell Canada, they need to answer for the dropped calls, delayed texts and patchy internet connections that Yukoners keep experiencing,” Pillai says in the statement.

“In emergency situations, reliable cellphone service can be a matter of life or death and Bell needs to live up to their obligations mandated by the CRTC and do better.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

