Vast majority of GTA new condo investors losing money every month: report

A new condo construction site is seen in downtown Toronto on Thursday, May 25, 2023. A new report says Canada's largest condo market is facing its biggest test in decades as the number of investors losing money every month, and the amount the amount they're losing, has ballooned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 1:19 pm.

A new report says Canada’s largest condo market is facing its biggest test in decades as the number of investors losing money every month, and the amount they’re losing, has ballooned.

The report by CIBC and Urbanation says rising costs have left 82 per cent of new condo investors with a mortgage as cash flow negative in the first half of the year, up from 52 per cent in 2022.

The report showed that investors who closed on a condo in 2023 had a negative monthly cash flow of $597, up from $223 per month in 2022, while in 2021 and 2020, investors were still on average making monthly profits.

The report says higher interest costs, along with completions on higher-priced condos, drove up ownership costs by 21 per cent last year, far ahead of the eight per cent rise in rents.

Authors Benjamin Tal and Shawn Hildebrant say the financial picture is dramatically slowing sales and condo completions, which will create a stagnation in housing stock in the coming years.

They say the pressures mean the Canadian housing market, and the Greater Toronto market in particular, are facing the most significant test since the 1991 recession.

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

17m ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

5h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton. Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as 'Jamal' met on a popular social...

2h ago

Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard
Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

The defence is seeking a six-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard. Defence lawyer Gerri Wiebe is asking the court to give Nygard 1.5 days of credit for each of the more than 1,000 days...

updated

37m ago

