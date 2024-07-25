Head of Cambodia’s top opposition party hit with $1.5 million judgement for defaming government

Opposition party leader Teav Vannol, speaks at a ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 3, 2018. A Cambodian court on Thursday found the president of the country’s main opposition party guilty of defamation and ordered him to pay $1.5 million in damages to the government, his lawyer and legal observers said. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

By Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 6:43 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 6:56 am.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court on Thursday found the president of the country’s main opposition party guilty of defamation and ordered him to pay $1.5 million in damages to the government, his lawyer and legal observers said.

Teav Vannol, president of the opposition Candlelight Party, was not present for the court’s ruling and is believed to be outside Cambodia. He holds dual Cambodian-U.S. citizenship. His lawyer, Choung Chou Ngy, said he will talk with his client about whether to file an appeal.

Thursday’s verdict was the third conviction against a top leader of the Candlelight Party in under two years.

Cambodia’s government has long been accused of using the judicial system to persecute critics and political opponents. The government insists it promotes the rule of law under an electoral democracy, but political parties seen as mounting strong challenges to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party have been dissolved by the courts or had their leaders jailed or harassed.

The case against Teav Vannol alleged he had committed defamation in comments he made charging that democracy was regressing under the government of Prime Minister Hun Manet, who came to power last year. Hun Manet is the son of and successor to Hun Sen, who was prime minister for 38 years.

Teav Vannol acknowledged that he said Hun Manet’s leadership was more “restrictive” than his father’s, and that democracy had regressed, as opposition politicians, activists and other critics were being arrested. He made his comments in an interview he did in Japan in February.

He also acknowledged claiming that a security camera had been set up on a road near his home to monitor his activities, but said his comment was misconstrued as blaming that on the government.

The Cambodian government in March filed its legal complaint to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, accusing Teav Vannol of marring the image of the head of the government — Hun Manet — with his comments.

Article 305 of Cambodia’s Criminal Code declares that defamation shall mean any allegation or charge made in bad faith which tends to injure the honor or reputation of a person or an institution.

“This verdict is the latest in a string of convictions aimed at silencing the government’s political opponents,” Naly Pilorge, outreach director of the local rights group LICADHO, said after the court’s ruling.

“As an opposition party president, Vannol gave comments critical of his political rival to journalists – how can that possibly be a crime? Any hope for democracy and political freedom relies on the ability of all citizens to freely voice their concerns and criticisms of the country’s political leaders.”

Under former Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia under was widely criticized for human rights abuses that included suppression of freedom of speech and association. There have been few signs of political liberalization under the government headed by his son, Hun Manet.

The Candlelight Party, the only contender capable of mounting a credible challenge in last year’s general election, was barred on a technicality from contesting the polls by the National Election Committee. The election body, as well as the courts, are widely seen as being under the influence of the Cambodian People’s Party, which coasted to an easy victory.

In October 2023, Thach Setha, a vice president of the Candlelight Party, was sentenced to three years imprisonment for allegedly inciting discrimination on basic of race, religion or nationality,

Another party vice president, Son Chhay, was given a large fine In October 2022 after being found guilty of defamation for saying the June 2022 local elections were unfair, alleging that the National Election Committee was biased in favor of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

Teav Vannol has the right to file an appeal to the Appeal Court and if that fails, to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s decision is final, and if he loses there, he has to pay the compensation and a fine of $2,500 to the state. If he is unable to make such payments, the court can order his properties seized and handed over to the complainant. If he has no property to be seized, he can be put in jail while efforts are made to fulfill the financial penalty.

Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., say they have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

4m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

14h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

14h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

10h ago

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., say they have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

4m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

14h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

14h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

16h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

20h ago

1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

14h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.
More Videos