How the script flipped in the U.S. presidential election

A month ago, U.S. President Joe Biden was about to debate former President Donald Trump. Since then, everything has been a series of shocks that dramatically upset a race that had been static for years.

Now, Vice President Kamala Harris assumes the Democratic candidacy and will take on a Republican machine that had been preparing to run against the oldest candidate in history.

Melissa Haussman is a professor of political science at Carleton University.

“Harris raised as of yesterday over $100 million, which sounds like a lot of money, but it’s small in the general scheme of things in a U.S. election. But still very good on fundraising,” said Haussman.

How does Harris’ ascension impact the race? How will Republicans try to define her, and will it work? How has she managed to reinvigorate a party where morale was at a critical low? And what does this mean for the coming remaining weeks and months of the race? What twists are still to come?

