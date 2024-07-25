Jasper wildfire burns buildings, while poor air quality forces some fire crews out

JASPER, ALTA. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media that Ottawa has approved Alberta’s request for federal assistance after a fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday.

The park’s social media account says the fire has caused significant loss within the townsite, but the specific locations or neighbourhoods affected are not being reported.

On the social media platform X, the account for Fairmont’s Jasper Park Lodge says the flames have reached the hotel’s grounds, but the extent of damage, if any, is not yet known.

As the flames consumed more fuel, officials say the air quality dropped to dangerous levels, prompting fire crews without breathing apparatus to evacuate to the nearby community of Hinton.

Structural firefighters stayed behind in the Alberta mountain town in an effort to protect key infrastructure.

Earlier, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued a statement on Facebook, saying her thoughts are with the evacuees and those still fighting the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

