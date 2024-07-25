Jobs cut as HBC establishes Saks Global after Neiman Marcus acquisition

A Hudson's Bay Co. store sign is shown in Toronto on July 29, 2013. Jobs are being cut as Hudson's Bay Co. spins out some of its brands into a new entity called Saks Global. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 8:01 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 8:42 pm.

TORONTO — Jobs are being cut as Hudson’s Bay Co. spins out some of its brands into a new entity called Saks Global.

A Saks Global spokesperson says operational functions from across the businesses are being brought under one leadership team.

The spokesperson did not say how many people would be affected by the layoffs.

The creation of Saks Global was part of HBC’s US$2.65-billion acquisition of American department store chain Neiman Marcus, announced earlier in July.

Under the deal, Toronto-based HBC will group Neiman Marcus Group’s banners in a new business alongside Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th, which it has owned since 2013.

HBC has conducted several rounds of layoffs over the past few years as it navigated headwinds in the retail industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

COC removes women's soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal
COC removes women's soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed the head coach of its women's national soccer team for the remainder of...

54m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

4h ago

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

3h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

4h ago

