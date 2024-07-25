Judge threatens to sanction Hunter Biden’s legal team over ‘false statements’ in a court filing

FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at federal court, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. Hunter Biden has dropped a lawsuit accusing Fox News of unlawfully publishing explicit images of him as part of a streaming series. An attorney for the president’s son filed a voluntary dismissal on Sunday, July 21 in federal court in New York City. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)

By Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 12:59 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 1:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in California is threatening to sanction Hunter Biden’s lawyers, saying they made “false statements” in a court filing asking the judge to throw out the tax case against President Joe Biden’s son.

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi accused lawyers for the Democratic president’s son of “misrepresenting the history” of the case when they said in court papers filed last week that no charges were brought in the investigation until after Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss was named special counsel in August 2023.

“These statements, however, are not true, and Mr. Biden’s counsel knows they are not true,” wrote Scarsi, who was appointed to the bench by President Donald Trump, a Republican.

The judge noted that Weiss had not yet been named special counsel when he charged Hunter Biden with misdemeanor tax offenses as part of a plea deal that fell apart last year. Scarsi ordered Hunter Biden’s lawyers to explain why they should not be sanctioned.

Attorney Mark Geragos told The Associated Press on Thursday that Hunter Biden’s legal team would respond to the judge, but he insisted it made no false statements. Geragos noted that Weiss, as Delaware U.S. attorney, had no authority to file the tax charges in California until after he was named special counsel.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers made the statement in a court filing seeking to dismiss the case, which accuses the president’s son of a scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes and is scheduled for trial in September. Hunter Biden’s lawyers cited a ruling from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissing a separate prosecution of Trump in Florida because she said special counsel Jack Smith, who filed Trump’s charges, was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers said the same logic should apply in his cases and should result in the dismissal of his tax case in Los Angeles and a separate firearm case in Delaware, in which he was convicted of three felony charges.

Smith’s team has appealed Cannon’s dismissal to a federal appeals court in Atlanta, saying the Justice Department followed long-established precedent — for instance, the Trump-era appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian election interference was upheld by courts.

Jurors in Delaware in June found Hunter Biden guilty of lying about his drug use in 2018 on a federal form to buy a firearm that he had for about 11 days. The tax case in California, where he lives, centers on at least $1.4 million in taxes prosecutors say he failed to pay over four years. The back taxes have since been paid.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of Hunter Biden at https://apnews.com/hub/hunter-biden.

Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

17m ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

5h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton. Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as 'Jamal' met on a popular social...

2h ago

Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard
Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

The defence is seeking a six-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard. Defence lawyer Gerri Wiebe is asking the court to give Nygard 1.5 days of credit for each of the more than 1,000 days...

updated

36m ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

17m ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

5h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton. Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as 'Jamal' met on a popular social...

2h ago

Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard
Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

The defence is seeking a six-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard. Defence lawyer Gerri Wiebe is asking the court to give Nygard 1.5 days of credit for each of the more than 1,000 days...

updated

36m ago

Most Watched Today

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

1h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

23h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

21h ago

More Videos