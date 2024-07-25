Judge turns down MLB players’ union request to confirm arbitrator decision against Bad Bunny firm

FILE - Bad Bunny performs during “The Most Wanted Tour” at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 1:30 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 1:43 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association lost in its attempt to get a federal judge to confirm an arbitration decision denying an attempt by an agent at Bad Bunny’s Rimas Sports firm to block his decertification by the union.

U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman wrote Thursday that the arbitrator’s decision was not a final ruling in the case and not subject to judicial confirmation. The discipline remained in place while an appeal is heard by a different arbitrator.

The union revoked the certification of agent William Arroyo and denied the applications for certification by Rimas co-owners Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda on April 10, citing alleged violations of agent regulations. The three were prohibited from reapplying for certification for five years, and the union issued a $400,000 fine and said certified agents could not associate with Rimas, the three individuals and any associated entities.

Rimas was founded in 2021 with the goal of representing Latin players.

The players’ association claimed Rimas employees had been “offering and providing gifts to players they did not represent including, but not limited to, VIP concert tickets to `Bad Bunny’ concerts and suite access to a Phoenix Suns game.” The union also said the agents violated regulations “by providing, causing to be provided, or promising to provide, money and/or other things of value to players for the purpose of inducing or encouraging players to use their services as agents.”

Arbitrator Michael H. Gottesman on April 19 denied a request for a temporary restraining order against the union while arbitrator Ruth M. Moscovitch hears an appeal by Arroyo, Assad and Miranda on the merits of the discipline. In addition, Moscovitch denied a stay motion on July 7.

The union filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan for a motion to confirm Gottesman’s decision.

“Arbitrator Gottesman’s three-page, emailed decision is not a confirmable award,” Liman wrote in a 17-page decision. “The ruling, by its terms, did not finally and conclusively resolve all of the issues submitted by the parties as part of the arbitration.”

Rimas Sports, under its corporate name Diamond Sports LLC, sued the union in federal court in San Juan, Puerto Rico, accusing it of violating Puerto Rico’s general tort claim and tortious interference with its contracts to represent players.

Rimas declined comment on the decision, spokeswoman María de Lourdes Martínez said. The union did not have an immediate response on a request for comment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting
Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting

Toronto police have released the identities of two people shot and killed in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley...

25m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

1h ago

4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking
4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month. Police say just before 4 a.m. on...

1h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting
Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting

Toronto police have released the identities of two people shot and killed in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley...

25m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

1h ago

4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking
4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month. Police say just before 4 a.m. on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

2h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

22h ago

More Videos