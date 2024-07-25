Man accused of mass shooting attempt at Virginia church ruled competent to stand trial

By Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 12:30 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 12:42 pm.

A judge has ruled that a northern Virginia man is competent to stand trial after he was arrested last year on suspicion that he was about to embark on a mass shooting at a megachurch.

U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston set an Oct. 21 trial date for Rui Jiang of Falls Church after holding a competency hearing Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria.

Alston had placed the case on hold earlier this year and ordered the competency hearing. The findings of his competency evaluation are under seal, but Alston ruled after Wednesday’s hearing that Jiang could stand trial.

Prosecutors say Jiang intended to shoot congregation members of the Park Valley Church in Haymarket in September 2023. He was arrested during Sunday services at the church, armed with a handgun and other weapons, after a former girlfriend called police and alerted them to disturbing social media posts he made.

According to authorities, Jiang had recently joined to the church but indicated that he was mad at God and at men for blocking him from having having romantic relationships with women. He left behind a “final letter” in which he said he intended to only shoot and kill men and apologized in advance for any women who might be “collateral damage.”

In interviews with police after his arrest, Jiang acknowledged officers he was mad at God but denied planning to kill anyone, according to court documents. He admitted he was armed inside the church but said he has a concealed carry permit and is frequently armed.

He was initially charged in state court, but federal prosecutors took over the case earlier this year. The indictment charges him with attempted obstruction of religious beliefs, transmission of interstate threats and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

The indictment also includes special findings that Jiang selected his victims because of their religious beliefs.

Police touted his arrest last year as an example of fast-moving interagency cooperation between at least three police departments in Maryland and Virginia to apprehend Jiang before any violence occurred. Security personnel at the church had also noticed Jiang’s odd behavior and had begun to question him.

The federal public defender’s office, which is representing Jiang, declined comment Thursday.

Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

17m ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

5h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton. Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as 'Jamal' met on a popular social...

2h ago

Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard
Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

The defence is seeking a six-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard. Defence lawyer Gerri Wiebe is asking the court to give Nygard 1.5 days of credit for each of the more than 1,000 days...

updated

37m ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

17m ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

5h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton. Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as 'Jamal' met on a popular social...

2h ago

Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard
Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

The defence is seeking a six-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard. Defence lawyer Gerri Wiebe is asking the court to give Nygard 1.5 days of credit for each of the more than 1,000 days...

updated

37m ago

Most Watched Today

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

1h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

23h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

21h ago

More Videos