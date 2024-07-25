Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale

One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Rexdale Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A male in his 30s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported at this point.

All drivers remained on the scene.

Steeles is currently closed between Highway 427 and Humber College Boulevard for an investigation.