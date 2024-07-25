Man in his 60s injured in North York stabbing

A man in his 60s was injured after a stabbing in North York on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods gate around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a male in his 20s with long curly hair and five foot nine inches tall. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

It’s not clear if the two men knew each other and no other details were made available.