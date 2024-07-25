MEG Energy sees earnings rise in second quarter, announces dividend

The MEG Energy Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, MEG Energy *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 5:46 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 5:56 pm.

CALGARY — MEG Energy announced a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share as it reported higher earnings, saying a successful start-up of the Trans Mountain expansion has helped generate better prices for their oil.

The Calgary-based oilsands company says it earned $234 million in its second quarter, up from $217 million a year earlier.

Revenues totalled $2.7 billion, down from $2.8 billion during the same quarter last year.

Earnings per diluted share were 86 cents, up from 74 cents last year.

President and CEO Darlene Gates said the company continued to see strong production volumes and expects volume growth throughout the remainder of the year.

MEG said the Trans Mountain expansion had a successful start-up in May 2024, and the company began shipping product in the new pipeline to Canada’s West Coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MEG)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

24m ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

56m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

1h ago

Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale

One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Rexdale Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. A...

1h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

24m ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

56m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

1h ago

Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale

One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Rexdale Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. A...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

5h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

5h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
More Videos