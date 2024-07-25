Melania Trump to tell her story in memoir, ‘Melania,’ scheduled for this fall

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is joined on stage by former first lady Melania Trump at the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 6:02 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 6:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump has a memoir coming out this fall, “Melania,” billed by her office as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.” It’s the first memoir by Trump, who has been mostly absent as her husband, former President Donald Trump, seeks to return to the White House.

“Melania” will be released by Skyhorse Publishing, which has published such Donald Trump supporters as former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and attorney Alan Dershowitz. Skyhorse also has worked with third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Trump insider Michael Cohen, who later became one of his harshest critics. Some Skyhorse books include forewords by Trump ally Steve Bannon.

Melania Trump’s memoir was announced Thursday by her office, which neither provided a specific release date nor mentioned whether it would come out before Election Day in November. Trump has been the subject of other books, including one by former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, but she has never told her own story at length before.

The former first lady “invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life,” the announcement reads in part. “‘Melania’ includes personal stories and family photos she has never before shared with the public.”

A spokesperson said no information was available beyond what was included in the release, which made no reference to financial terms, promotional plans or if she worked with a co-author.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump’s third wife, has been an enigmatic figure since her husband announced he was running in the 2016 election. She has sought to maintain her privacy even as she served as first lady, focusing on raising their son, Barron, and promoting her “Be Best” initiative to support the “social, emotional, and physical health of children.” While she appeared at her husband’s campaign launch event for 2024 and attended the closing night of last week’s Republican National Convention, she has otherwise stayed off the campaign trail. Her decision not to deliver a speech at this year’s convention marked a departure from tradition for candidates’ wives, and from the 2016 and 2020 Republican gatherings.

According to her office, the memoir will come in two versions: a $150 “Collector’s Edition,” 256 pages, “in full color throughout, with each copy signed by the author,” and a “Memoir Edition,” 304 pages, including 48 pages of never-before-seen photographs. The book is listed at $40, with signed editions going for $75.

Both editions are available for pre-order exclusively through the first lady’s web site, MelaniaTrump.com. A spokesperson did not have any immediate comment on when or whether it could be ordered elsewhere.

Unlike other former presidents and first ladies, Donald and Melania Trump have not released any post-White House books through mainstream New York publishers. Donald Trump published numerous books before his presidency, working with Random House and Simon & Schuster among others, but many shunned him after the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

He has released two books since leaving Washington, a picture book commemorating his time at the White House and a compilation of letters from world leaders and celebrities. Both came out through Winning Team Publishing, co-founded in 2021 by Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign staffer Sergio Gor.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press



Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

0m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

14h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

15h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

10h ago

