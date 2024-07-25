More than a dozen African migrants dead, over 150 missing after their boat capsized on way to Europe

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 5:22 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 5:26 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — More than a dozen migrants died and at least 150 others are missing after their boat capsized off Mauritania on their way to Europe, the International Organization for Migration said, triggering a frantic search and rescue operation.

There were 300 migrants on the boat that capsized on Monday near the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, and 120 have been rescued by the Mauritanian Coast Guard, the IOM said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Tragically, 15 people were confirmed dead upon arrival,” it said, adding that search efforts were still underway.

A surge of migrants has left West Africa in recent years through Senegal, from where they have to navigate north past Mauritania to reach Spain’s Canary Islands.

In the latest case, the migrants were traveling on artisanal fishing boats, known as pirogues, which can be overwhelmed by strong winds and Atlantic currents. While thousands have survived the risky journey, many die or disappear along the way, with remains sometimes washing up on the other side of the Atlantic.

Among those so far rescued in Monday’s incident were four unaccompanied and separated children, the IOM said, adding that 10 survivors were referred to hospitals for medical attention.

African migrants trying to reach Europe are often fleeing poverty and instability. Although it is their journey to make, the decision to leave is sometimes not personal but made by their families in the hope of positive outcomes.

Nearly 20,0000 migrants have arrived irregularly in the Canary Islands using the Mauritania route this year, which is almost triple the number from the same period in 2023, the IOM said. At least 1,950 migrants died on that route last year, which the IOM said was the second-deadliest year on record.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

