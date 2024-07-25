Motorcyclist dies after crash with another vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police
A Toronto police officer is shown in this undated image. Photo: Canva.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 25, 2024 9:40 pm.

A man in his 40s has died after the motorcycle he was riding and another vehicle collided in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Atrium Lane shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Road closures are expected in the area as police investigate.

