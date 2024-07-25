New reality TV show “Playground” puts dance studio dramas center stage

Choreographer Kenny Wormald poses for photographs after an interview with the Associated Press at Playground London dance studio, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

By Hilary Fox, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 11:32 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 11:42 am.

London (AP) — The reality of a dance career is that it’s tough. New Hulu reality series “Playground” doesn’t shy away from that.

The show is set at the Playground dance studio in Los Angeles, home to famous hip hop choreographers and teachers, and documents the ups and downs of dancers who want to make it big.

“The struggle of a dancer is real,” says Playground co-owner, dancer and choreographer Kenny Wormald. “There’s a lot of competition and there’s a lot of pressure and I think that the show captures a lot of those moments.”

This week, British TV dance competition “Strictly Come Dancing” has been in the headlines after allegations of bullying from the professional dancers behind the scenes.

“Playground” doesn’t hide the clashes that go on at the Melrose Avenue location and puts any conflict centre stage. But it’s not all fighting over jobs or romantic rivalries between dancers.

Top musical talent like Tinashe and Megan Thee Stallion also appear on the show, which launches July 26, searching out the coolest new choreographers and dancers.

Hip hop superstar Megan is onboard the “Playground” series as executive producer.

“We held this big audition for some of her upcoming jobs, music videos and tours and shows and everything,” Wormald said. “So to have her be a part of the show is amazing.”

Wormald spoke to The Associated Press at Playground’s London studio, which opened last September and saw him move to the U.K. with his family.

He said while the idea of a London-based show has come up, there’s “less drama” in the British capital compared to Los Angeles.

He prefers it that way — though he added that studio co-owner, The Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin, “thrives” among the personality theatrics.

Wormald believes that the program will show young dancers steps they can take to the top, to reach the level of the successful dancers spotlighted in “Playground.”

His advice for people with the ambition to make dance their career is to find a studio where students can learn from the best of the best. It worked for Wormald — he joined Justin Timberlake’s 2007 tour after repeatedly taking classes with the star’s choreographer, Marty Kudelka.

“You just got to go for it. Go to LA, go to New York, go to London, go to Atlanta, wherever it is, and get in those classes because they’re all teaching. And now with Instagram, you can post your work,” he said. “Just putting yourself in those rooms and it’s only like $20 to take a class with your heroes.”

Hilary Fox, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

3h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton. Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as 'Jamal' met on a popular social...

28m ago

Police warn of fraud at Burlington seniors residence, 10 victims affected to date
Police warn of fraud at Burlington seniors residence, 10 victims affected to date

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating after 10 people living at a seniors residence in Burlington were victimized in a fraud scheme. Police said current and potential residents...

1h ago

