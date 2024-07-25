NYC bus crashes into Burger King after driver apparently suffers a medical episode

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 8:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bus driver apparently suffered a medical episode early Thursday and crashed his bus into a closed Burger King restaurant, police said.

The driver crashed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus into the fast food restaurant in Brooklyn just after midnight, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Neither of the two passengers on the bus was injured.

One of the passengers, Valorie Turner, 60, was a medical worker who rushed to help the driver, she told TV station Fox 5.

“He was moaning; he was saying whatever,” Turner said. “I started CPR.”

Photos show debris and broken glass littering the pavement.

Turner said the bus started speeding up before it crashed, “and before I knew it we was in Burger King.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

42m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

15h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

16h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

12h ago

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

42m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

15h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

16h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

18h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

22h ago

1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

16h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.
More Videos