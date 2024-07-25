Poilievre says Ontario teenager’s killing shows Liberal, NDP policies have failed

New numbers from Statistics Canada show the amount of violent crimes reported to police in 2023 increased for a third consecutive year. Glen McGregor breaks down the report from Parliament Hill.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 12:46 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 1:12 pm.

Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blames a national rise in crime and the recent killing of an Ontario teenager on what he calls failed Liberal and NDP policies.

Poilievre held a press conference in London, Ont., today, just one day after the community held a vigil for Breanna Broadfoot, 17, who police say was a victim of intimate partner violence.

Poilievre says the suspect had previously been arrested, but was released before the fatal attack on Broadfoot.

The Conservative leader says Broadfoot is the latest victim of radical “wacko” policies by the Liberals and NDP, and repeated his previous calls for bail reform.

Statistics Canada released a report today showing police-reported crime was up 2.5 per cent in 2023, though violent crimes remained virtually unchanged.

Poilievre promises that if his party forms government he will reform the bail system, end safe supply of drugs, and close supervised consumption sites.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he questions how genuine Poilievre’s comments are, and accuses him of playing politics with people’s lives.

The Justice Minister didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Statistics Canada says the crime increase is driven largely by a higher rate of police-reported child pornography, fraud, shoplifts and vehicle theft.

While extortion, robbery and assault committed with a weapon or causing bodily harm was up, homicides were down 14 per cent compared to last year, the report shows.

Sexual violations against children were also down 10 per cent in 2023.

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

18m ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

5h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton. Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as 'Jamal' met on a popular social...

2h ago

Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard
Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

The defence is seeking a six-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard. Defence lawyer Gerri Wiebe is asking the court to give Nygard 1.5 days of credit for each of the more than 1,000 days...

updated

38m ago

