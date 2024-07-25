Rescued walrus calf ‘sassy’ and alert after seemingly being left by her herd in Alaska

In this image provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, Alaska SeaLife Center Animal Care Specialist Maddie Welch, left, and Veterinary Technician Jessica Davis feed an orphaned female Pacific walrus calf on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Seward, Alaska. The rescued calf arrived at the center from Utqiagvik, Alaska. Activities permitted by USFWS LOA-PER0051451. (Kaiti Grant/Alaska SeaLife Center, USFWS LOA-PER0051451 via AP)

By Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 8:46 pm.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf seemingly left behind by her herd near Alaska’s northernmost city is alert and “sassy” as she receives care at a nonprofit wildlife response center hundreds of miles away following her recent rescue, a center spokesperson said Thursday.

Alaska SeaLife Center spokesperson Kaiti Grant said the nearly 165-pound (75-kilogram), crinkly-bodied Pacific walrus arrived at the center in Seward late Monday from Utqiagvik, some 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) away. An initial exam indicated the calf, thought to be a couple weeks old, was malnourished and dehydrated. The calf also had superficial wounds on her body, though it wasn’t clear what caused them, and little is known of the circumstances that caused her to be left alone, Grant said.

Hunters had reported that a walrus herd had recently been in the beach area where the calf was found, according to the center, which is also a public aquarium and research facility.

The calf arrived at the center nearly a year after it took in a 200-pound (90-kilogram) male calf that was found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope. That baby, which struggled with health issues, such as nutrient malabsorption, and other complications, later died.

Grant called the loss of the calf last year devastating, but said staff were cautiously hopeful about their new patient, who is still undergoing tests and is just the 11th walrus the center has cared for in its 26-year history. The calf has taken to a bottle well, Grant said.

But she said the animals have special needs and the first several weeks likely will be a crucial stage until staff know the calf has stabilized.

Since walrus calves seek comfort through contact with their mothers, the center says staff provide round-the-clock attention.

Calves typically stay with their mothers for two years.

Pacific walruses live in the Bering and Chukchi seas. They haul out on sea ice and along the coast and islands of Alaska and Russia, according to the state Department of Fish and Game.

COC removes women's soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal
COC removes women's soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed the head coach of its women's national soccer team for the remainder of...

51m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

4h ago

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

3h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

4h ago

