S&P/TSX composite index moves lower Thursday morning, U.S. markets rise

TORONTO — Losses in the mining sector led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading on Thursday, while U.S. stock markets rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.90 points at 22,603.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 327.97 points at 40,181.84. The S&P 500 index was up 35.41 points at 5,462.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 88.02 points at 17,430.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.37 cents US compared with 72.50 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was down four cents at US$77.55 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.10 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$49.70 at US$2,366.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$4.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press