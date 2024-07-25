Telus phone, mobility services affected by Jasper wildfire

Telus Corp. says its local infrastructure in the area of Jasper, Alta., was damaged Wednesday as wildfire raged through the national park and into the picturesque townsite itself.

Telus says some home phone and mobility services in the area are down, and technicians are working hard to restore service.

Priority is being given to restoring the ability to make voice calls, including those to 911, emergency services and hospital communication.

Telus says it is securing helicopters to refuel critical cell tower sites and has also brought in backup generators to ensure the company can maintain wireless coverage for first responders.

The company says it is also supplying resources to the evacuation centre in Hinton, Alta.

Telus said Thursday it is committing $100,000 to support rebuilding efforts in Jasper.