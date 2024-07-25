Tornado touches down on Montreal’s South Shore, uproots trees, overturns semi-trailer

MONTREAL — Environment Canada says a tornado touched down on Montreal’s South Shore on Wednesday night.

The weather agency says the tornado hit Brossard, Que., just before 8:15 p.m. and uprooted trees, overturned a semi-trailer truck and damaged other infrastructure.

Mélanie Mercille, spokesperson for Longueuil, Que., police, says the driver of the semi-trailer suffered minor injuries, adding that there were no other reports of injuries.

More than 3,500 households lost power on the South Shore late Wednesday, but electricity was almost fully restored by the following morning.

Environment Canada says thunderstorms uprooted trees and caused damage in Portneuf, Que., located outside Quebec City, and in the Laurentians region.

Heavy rain on Wednesday fell on other regions of Quebec, including Montreal, Lanaudière and Montérégie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

