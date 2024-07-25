Toronto Zoo’s 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation.

“While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped breathing and passed away,” the Zoo said in a news release.

“This is a very difficult announcement to make as our team is devastated and hurting.”

The procedure was necessary for the giraffe’s overall welfare and the zoo previously explained on social media that Matu was starting to enter sexual maturity “and starting to get frisky with his mom.”

Due to a foot injury from last fall, it was not possible to move him to another facility.

“As we continue to learn about the importance of the individual animal’s experiences, physical health, behavioural health, and overall environment, we want to ensure that animals residing in our care are given every opportunity to thrive,” read the release.

“In Matu’s case, it was decided the best thing for his wellbeing was to remain in his family group, alongside his mother and sister rather than being isolated, which led to the decision to perform this procedure.”

The Zoo’s team was able to collect and bank living genetic material from the giraffe, which will be preserved in the facility’s biobank.

“While Matu is no longer with us, his contribution to the survival of his species can live on for future generations of Masai giraffes in managed populations,” they said.

Grief counselling services will be available to team members and the Zoo is asking visitors to give them space as they grieve the loss.

A necropsy will be conducted to determine Matu’s cause of death.

Masai giraffes are an endangered species, with less than 35,000 remaining in the wild.