Toronto Zoo’s 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

Matu the Masai giraffe
The Toronto Zoo says Matu passed away during a medical procedure. INSTAGRAM/@thetorontozoo

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 25, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 4:13 pm.

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation.

“While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped breathing and passed away,” the Zoo said in a news release.

“This is a very difficult announcement to make as our team is devastated and hurting.”

The procedure was necessary for the giraffe’s overall welfare and the zoo previously explained on social media that Matu was starting to enter sexual maturity “and starting to get frisky with his mom.”

Due to a foot injury from last fall, it was not possible to move him to another facility.

“As we continue to learn about the importance of the individual animal’s experiences, physical health, behavioural health, and overall environment, we want to ensure that animals residing in our care are given every opportunity to thrive,” read the release.

“In Matu’s case, it was decided the best thing for his wellbeing was to remain in his family group, alongside his mother and sister rather than being isolated, which led to the decision to perform this procedure.”

The Zoo’s team was able to collect and bank living genetic material from the giraffe, which will be preserved in the facility’s biobank.

“While Matu is no longer with us, his contribution to the survival of his species can live on for future generations of Masai giraffes in managed populations,” they said.

Grief counselling services will be available to team members and the Zoo is asking visitors to give them space as they grieve the loss.

A necropsy will be conducted to determine Matu’s cause of death.

Masai giraffes are an endangered species, with less than 35,000 remaining in the wild.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

49m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

2h ago

Alberta premier says up to half of Jasper's structures destroyed in wildfire
Alberta premier says up to half of Jasper's structures destroyed in wildfire

Alberta's premier says up to half of the structures in Jasper, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed by a raging wildfire.

12m ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

49m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

2h ago

Alberta premier says up to half of Jasper's structures destroyed in wildfire
Alberta premier says up to half of Jasper's structures destroyed in wildfire

Alberta's premier says up to half of the structures in Jasper, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed by a raging wildfire.

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

4h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

4h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
More Videos