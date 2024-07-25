Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child, on a TTC bus on Thursday.

Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road area around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a group of people boarded a TTC bus. A person sat beside a man on the bus and he allegedly sexually assaulted them. The victim yelled and moved to a different seat.

Thereafter, a child sat next to the same man and he allegedly sexually assaulted the child as well.

The man then left the area in an unknown direction.

Police have released a photo of the suspect who is described as 60 to 69 years old, bald with a short gray beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and beige pants.