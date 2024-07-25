Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus

TTC sex assault suspect
Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assualted two people on a TTC bus, including a child, on July 25, 2024. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Services.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 25, 2024 10:58 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 11:00 pm.

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child, on a TTC bus on Thursday.

Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road area around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a group of people boarded a TTC bus. A person sat beside a man on the bus and he allegedly sexually assaulted them. The victim yelled and moved to a different seat.

Thereafter, a child sat next to the same man and he allegedly sexually assaulted the child as well.

The man then left the area in an unknown direction.

Police have released a photo of the suspect who is described as 60 to 69 years old, bald with a short gray beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and beige pants. 

Top Stories

Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying...

updated

2h ago

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are looking for a young boy described as a vulnerable child who may be non-verbal. Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga. He...

20m ago

Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries
Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries

On a bright summer day in Toronto, thousands flock to the islands that are just a quick ferry ride away. But long lineups can make taking that 15 minute ride an hours long ordeal and the city is taking...

39m ago

Motorcyclist dies after crash with another vehicle in Scarborough
Motorcyclist dies after crash with another vehicle in Scarborough

A man in his 40s has died after the motorcycle he was riding and another vehicle collided in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Atrium Lane shortly before 7:30 p.m. The...

39m ago

