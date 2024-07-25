UK police officer suspended after video appears to show a man being kicked in head

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 6:09 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 6:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer was suspended from all duties Thursday after a video was posted on social media that appeared to show an officer kicking and stamping on the head of a man lying on the floor of a terminal at Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident occurred while police were trying to break up a fight at the airport’s Terminal Two on Wednesday. Three officers were assaulted, with one suffering a broken nose and another requiring hospital treatment, the force said.

“We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The incident comes amid rising distrust of police in Britain following allegations of excessive force used against ethnic minorities and scandals involving two serving police officers who were arrested for rape and murder. An independent investigation commissioned by the government recently found that London’s Metropolitan Police Service was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic.

The Manchester officer was suspended after crowds gathered outside a police station to protest police violence. Police said the demonstration concluded “without incident.’’

The area’s representative in Parliament, Paul Waugh, said he was due to meet with the family involved on Thursday.

Waugh said the video that allegedly showed police violence was “truly shocking and disturbing.” “Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned,” he said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

2m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

14h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

15h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

10h ago

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

2m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

14h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

15h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

17h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

20h ago

1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

14h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.
More Videos