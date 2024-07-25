UN-backed independent experts urge Pakistan to end discrimination, violence against minority Ahmadis

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 6:42 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 6:57 am.

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A panel of U.N.-backed independent experts expressed grave concern on Thursday about increased discrimination and violence against the minority Ahmadi community in Pakistan and urged authorities to ensure their protection.

The experts, who work under a Human Rights Council mandate but do not speak for the United Nations, said in a statement that they were alarmed by reports of violence and discrimination against Ahmadis. Ahmadis are adherents of Ahmadiyya, an Islamic messianic movement that originated in the late 19th century.

“We urge Pakistani authorities to take immediate action to address this situation,” they said.

The experts highlighted two incidents earlier this month in which two Ahmadis were killed. Police at the time said they arrested the attackers.

In their statement, the experts also expressed concern over allegations of arbitrary arrests and detentions of Ahmadi worshippers to prevent or obstruct their participation in religious holidays.

“Ahmadis’ right to peacefully manifest their beliefs must be respected,” they said.

Pakistan’s Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Since then, they have been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists, drawing condemnation from domestic and international human right groups.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

0m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

14h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

15h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

10h ago

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

0m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

14h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

15h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

17h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

20h ago

1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

14h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.
More Videos