US promises $240 million to improve fish hatcheries, protect tribal rights in Pacific Northwest

FILE - Juvenile coho salmon swim in a holding pond at the Cascade Fish Hatchery, March 8, 2017, in Cascade Locks, Ore. On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the U.S. government announced that it will invest $240 million in salmon and steelhead fish hatcheries in the Pacific Northwest in an effort to boost declining fish populations and support the treaty-protected fishing rights of Native American tribes in the region. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

By Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 7:39 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 8:42 pm.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. government will invest $240 million in salmon and steelhead hatcheries in the Pacific Northwest to boost declining fish populations and support the treaty-protected fishing rights of Native American tribes, officials announced Thursday.

The departments of Commerce and the Interior said there will be an initial $54 million for hatchery maintenance and modernization made available to 27 tribes in the region, which includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.

The hatcheries “produce the salmon that tribes need to live,” said Jennifer Quan, the regional administrator for NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region. “We are talking about food for the tribes and supporting their culture and their spirituality.”

Some of the facilities are on the brink of failure, Quan said, with a backlog of deferred maintenance that has a cost estimated at more than $1 billion.

“For instance, the roof of the Makah Tribe’s Stony Creek facility is literally a tarp. The Lummi Nation Skookum Hatchery is the only hatchery that raises spring Chinook salmon native to the recovery of our Puget Sound Chinook Salmon,” and it is falling down, Quan said.

Lisa Wilson, secretary of the Lummi Indian Business Council, said salmon are as important as the air they breathe, their health and their way of life. She thanked everyone involved in securing “this historic funding.”

“Hatchery fish are Treaty fish and play a vital role in the survival of our natural-origin populations while also providing salmon for our subsistence and ceremonies,” she said in a statement. “If it weren’t for the hatcheries and the Tribes, nobody would be fishing.”

The Columbia River Basin was once the world’s greatest salmon-producing river system, with at least 16 stocks of salmon and steelhead. Today, four are extinct and seven are listed under the Endangered Species Act. Salmon are a key part of the ecosystem, and another endangered Northwest species, a population of killer whales, depend on Chinook salmon for food.

Salmon are born in rivers and migrate long distances downstream to the ocean, where they spend most of their adult lives. They then make the difficult trip back upstream to their birthplace to spawn and die.

Columbia Basin dams have played a major part in devastating the wild fish runs, cutting off access to upstream habitat, slowing the water and sometimes allowing it to warm to temperatures that are fatal for fish.

For decades, state, federal and tribal governments have tried to supplement declining fish populations by building hatcheries to breed and hatch salmon that are later released into the wild. But multiple studies have shown that hatchery programs frequently have negative impacts on wild fish, in part by reducing genetic diversity and by increasing competition for food.

Quan acknowledged the hatcheries “come with risks” but said they can be managed to produce additional fish for harvest and even to help restore populations while minimizing risks to wild fish.

“Hatcheries have been around for a long time, and we’ve seen the damage that they can do,” Quan said.

Still the programs have gone through a course correction in recent years, following genetic management plans and the principles established by scientific review groups, she said. “We are in a different place now.”

It will take habitat restoration, improved water quality, adjustments to harvest and other steps if salmon are going to recover, but so far society has not been willing to make the needed changes for that to happen, she said. Add in the impacts of climate change, and the calculus of bad and good hatchery impacts changes further.

“We need to start having a conversation about hatcheries and how they are going to be an important adaptation tool for us moving forward,” Quan said.

Greg Ruggerone, a salmon research scientist with Natural Resources Consultants Inc. in Seattle, said the key is to determine how to better harvest hatchery salmon from rivers without harming the wild salmon that are making the same trek to spawning grounds. Robust harvests of hatchery fish will help ensure that the federal government is meeting its treaty obligations to the tribes, while reducing competition for wild fish, Ruggerone said.

“A big purpose of the hatcheries in the Pacific Northwest is to provide for harvest — especially harvest for the tribes — so there is a big opportunity if we can figure out how to harvest without harming wild salmon,” Ruggerone said.

Every hatchery in the Columbia River basin was built to mitigate the effects of the hydropower dams built in the region, said Becky Johnson, the production division director for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resource Management.

Most were built in the 1960s, 1970s or earlier, she said.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity. Tribal and non-tribal people benefit from them — more salmon coming back to the basin means more salmon for everyone,” Johnson said. “It’s critical that we have fish and that the tribal people have food. Tribal members will tell you they’re fighting hard to continue to hang on to fish, and they’re never going to stop that fight.”

Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

COC removes women's soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal
COC removes women's soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed the head coach of its women's national soccer team for the remainder of...

55m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

4h ago

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

3h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

4h ago

Top Stories

COC removes women's soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal
COC removes women's soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed the head coach of its women's national soccer team for the remainder of...

55m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

4h ago

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

3h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

8h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

9h ago

2:45
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO

It's a knockout that has been viewed over a million times. Lucas Bahdi was not only the underdog, but went into enemy territory on short notice to win. Brandon Rowe reports.

23h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.
More Videos