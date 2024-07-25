Venezuela’s presidential candidates conclude their campaigns ahead of Sunday’s election

Supporters of opposition's presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez cheer during his closing election campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 25, 2024. The presidential election is set for July 28. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 9:46 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 10:12 pm.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government and opposition closed the official presidential campaign season Thursday with demonstrations that drew thousands of people to the streets of the capital.

The events three days before the highly anticipated election on Sunday encapsulated the massive disparities between the top contenders, including their resources.

President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking a third term, appeared before supporters on a massive stage set up on one of the city’s main roads and rallied attendees with musical intermissions and dances throughout his speech. He told the crowd, part of it transported to Caracas on state-owned buses, his opponents are promoters of violence and described himself as a man of peace.

“Who of the 10 candidates guarantees peace and stability?” Maduro asked the crowd. Yet it was he who in recent days spoke of a possible post-election “bloodbath.”

Meanwhile, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia, who is representing the Unitary Platform coalition, and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gathered far fewer supporters. González and Machado moved through the city standing atop a platform affixed to a truck until they reached a middle-class district of the capital.

Lack of funding and government repression against Machado and any service provider who may volunteer or enter a contract with the campaign has affected their ability to set up proper stages, including Thursday when their sound system was not powerful enough to allow all supporters to listen.

State television transmitted live the entirety of Maduro’s rally and ignored the opposition’s event.

Sunday’s election is giving the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela its toughest electoral test in decades.

Maduro is as unpopular as ever among many voters, who blame him for the complex crisis that has affected them for more than 11 years. At the same time, after years of boycotting elections and party divisions, the main opposition parties have come together to support a single candidate, González.

The Associated Press


Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying...

updated

53m ago

Motorcyclist dies after crash with another vehicle in Scarborough
Motorcyclist dies after crash with another vehicle in Scarborough

A man in his 40s has died after the motorcycle he was riding and another vehicle collided in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Atrium Lane shortly before 7:30 p.m. The...

56m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

6h ago

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

4h ago

