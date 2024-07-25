Wandering wolf of the Southwest confined through 2025 breeding season in hopes of producing pups

FILE - This June 7, 2023, image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows the female Mexican gray wolf F2754 during a health check before being released into the wild in southeastern Arizona. The exceptionally restless female Mexican gray wolf nicknamed Asha will be held in captivity with a potential mate through another breeding season in hopes of aiding the recovery of the species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Aislinn Maestas/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)

By Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 7:20 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 7:26 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An exceptionally restless female Mexican gray wolf nicknamed Asha will be held in captivity with a potential mate through another breeding season in hopes of aiding the recovery of the species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday.

Asha captivated the public imagination after she was found wandering far beyond the boundaries established along the Arizona-New Mexico border for managing the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America. She has twice been captured north of Interstate 40, most recently in December 2023 near Coyote, New Mexico, and the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Aislinn Maestas said the wolf, known to wildlife biologists as F2754, has shown signs of bonding and breeding activity with a captive-born male, though so far without producing pups. The hope is that the pair may be released with pups, depending on the outcome of a February-May 2025 breeding period.

“Our hope is that they will now spend enough time together” to produce offspring, Maestas said.

Some environmentalists say there’s more to be gained by freeing Asha and her mate to roam.

“We should embrace the opportunity to make new scientific discoveries by allowing wolves to teach us, rather than continuing to disrupt and control their lives,” said Claire Musser, executive director of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project, which advocates for public support to restore wolf populations.

Prior to her capture last year, Asha ventured into the Jemez Mountains of northern New Mexico. At the time, nearly two dozen environmental groups sent a letter to state and federal officials saying that the wolf’s movements were evidence that the recovery boundaries are insufficient to meet the needs of the expanding population.

The Fish and Wildlife Service noted that the wolf, born in 2021, had wandered into territory where there are no other wolves to breed with.

Ranchers in New Mexico and Arizona who have long complained that wolves are responsible for dozens of livestock deaths every year are concerned about any expansion of the wolves’ range.

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

3h ago

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

1h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

2h ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

3h ago

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

1h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

2h ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

7h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

7h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.
2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
More Videos