1 person stabbed as suspect found allegedly stealing from their car

One person was injured in a stabbing Friday morning when they found a suspect allegedly stealing from their vehicle in North York.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area.

A suspect was allegedly stealing items from a vehicle when the owner of the vehicle returned. A dispute between the two became physical and the vehicle owner was allegedly stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the suspect was arrested nearby.