Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to tour Jasper townsite following wildfire devastation

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks about the Jasper wildfire situation in Edmonton on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2024 1:51 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 1:56 pm.

HINTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.

Smith is also expected to give an update on firefighting efforts.

Cool wet weather overnight has helped fire crews, but the weekend forecast is for the heat to return.

Wildfires menacing the town flared up into towering walls of flame Wednesday night, breaching defences and destroying homes and businesses.

Critical infrastructure, including schools and the hospital, remain intact.

About 25,000 people had to flee Jasper National Park ahead of the fires Monday, including about 5,000 residents of the town.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

