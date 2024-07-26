Arizona judge rejects GOP wording for voters’ abortion ballot initiative pamphlet

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters deliver over 800,000 petition signatures to the capitol to get abortion rights on the November general election ballot July 3, 2024, in Phoenix. A judge on Friday, July 26, rejected an effort by GOP lawmakers to use the term “unborn human being” to refer to a fetus in the pamphlet that Arizona voters will use to decide on a ballot measure that would expand abortion access in the state. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

By Sejal Govindarao, The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 9:08 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 9:12 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected an effort by GOP lawmakers to use the term “unborn human being” to refer to a fetus in the pamphlet that Arizona voters will use to weigh a ballot measure that would expand abortion access in the state.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Whitten said the wording the legislative council suggested is “packed with emotion and partisan meaning” and asked for what he called more “neutral” language. The measure aims to expand abortion access from 15 weeks to 24 weeks – the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb.

It would allow exemptions to save the woman’s life or to protect her physical or mental health. It would also prevent the state from adopting or enforcing laws that would forbid access to the procedure.

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, who is a co-chair of the legislative council, said the group will appeal the court’s decision to the state Supreme Court.

“The ruling is just plain wrong and clearly partisan,” said Toma, a Republican.

The State Supreme Court has until Aug. 27 to rule on the appeal for the language to be changed.

Aaron Thacker, communications director for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, noted that the final decision on the ballot itself remains in the air.

“There’s still a lot of scenarios at play,” he said. “Even after the secretary certifies the signatures, the courts have to decide if counties can put it on the ballot or not.”

Arizona for Abortion Access, the organization leading the ballot measure campaign, sued the council earlier this month over the suggested language and advocated for the term “fetus,” which the council rejected.

Attorney General Kris Mayes wrote in a motion to submit an amicus brief that “fetus” and “pregnancy” are both neutral terms that the council could adopt.

“It’s incredibly important to us that Arizona voters get to learn more about and weigh our measure in objective and accurate terminology,” said Dawn Penich, communications director for the abortion access group.

Democrats have centered abortion rights in their campaigns in this year’s elections. Organizers in five other states have also proposed similar measures that would codify abortion access in their state constitutions: Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota.

Arizona organizers submitted more than double the amount of signatures needed for the measure to appear on the ballot.

Sejal Govindarao, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police
Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say three-year-old Zaid was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

updated

43m ago

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Quebecois vocal powerhouse performed publicly for the first time since revealing she was...

3h ago

Top Stories

Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police
Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say three-year-old Zaid was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

updated

43m ago

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Quebecois vocal powerhouse performed publicly for the first time since revealing she was...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

1h ago

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

9h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

11h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

11h ago

2:26
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers

As the Ford government moves to expand pharmacist powers, family doctors say the focus should be on funding primary care to address the massive shortage. Tina Yazdani reports.

More Videos