B.C. crews wary of winds accompanying rain, cool temperatures boosting wildfires

Smoke from a wildfire in Williams Lake, B.C., is shown in this Sunday, July 21, 2024 handout photo. British Columbia firefighters say a cold front was to blame for the expansion of an out-of-control wildfire south of Golden, B.C., and warn of similar boosts to fire behaviour despite recent rain and cool weather. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — BC Wildfire Service

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2024 4:03 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 4:12 am.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says winds fanned by a cold front were to blame for the rapid expansion of an out-of-control fire near Golden, B.C., and it warns of similar fire behaviour even as it brings in rains and cooler weather.

The Town of Golden says the 55 square kilometre Dogtooth Forest Service Road fire destroyed as many as six homes, but assessments are still being done to confirm the damage.

The wildfire service says in its latest update that the storms that are bringing rain may also produce lightning and strong winds that temporarily boost fire behaviour.

While the number of wildfires has dropped with the recent change in weather, there are still more than 400 fires burning in B.C.

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for the Village of Ashcroft, which was under threat by the Shetland Creek fire, the same blaze that destroyed at least six homes in the Venables Valley.

There are close to 60 evacuation alerts and orders across B.C., including in the Cariboo as the 143-square-kilometre Antler Creek fire threatens the nearby communities of Wells and Barkerville.

The community of Silverton remains on an evacuation order as the Aylwin Creek fire burns nearby, closing Highway 6 between New Denver and Slocan with no timeline for reopening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying...

7h ago

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

2h ago

Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries
Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries

On a bright summer day in Toronto, thousands flock to the islands that are just a quick ferry ride away. But long lineups can make taking that 15 minute ride an hours long ordeal and the city is taking...

5h ago

Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus
Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child, on a TTC bus on Thursday. Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue...

5h ago

Top Stories

Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying...

7h ago

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

2h ago

Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries
Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries

On a bright summer day in Toronto, thousands flock to the islands that are just a quick ferry ride away. But long lineups can make taking that 15 minute ride an hours long ordeal and the city is taking...

5h ago

Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus
Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child, on a TTC bus on Thursday. Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

16h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

16h ago

2:45
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO

It's a knockout that has been viewed over a million times. Lucas Bahdi was not only the underdog, but went into enemy territory on short notice to win. Brandon Rowe reports.

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.
More Videos