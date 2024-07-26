B.C. crews wary of winds accompanying rain, cool temperatures boosting wildfires

The B.C. Wildfire Service says winds fanned by a cold front were to blame for the rapid expansion of an out-of-control fire near Golden, B.C., and it warns of similar fire behaviour even as it brings in rains and cooler weather.

The Town of Golden says the 55 square kilometre Dogtooth Forest Service Road fire destroyed as many as six homes, but assessments are still being done to confirm the damage.

The wildfire service says in its latest update that the storms that are bringing rain may also produce lightning and strong winds that temporarily boost fire behaviour.

While the number of wildfires has dropped with the recent change in weather, there are still more than 400 fires burning in B.C.

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for the Village of Ashcroft, which was under threat by the Shetland Creek fire, the same blaze that destroyed at least six homes in the Venables Valley.

There are close to 60 evacuation alerts and orders across B.C., including in the Cariboo as the 143-square-kilometre Antler Creek fire threatens the nearby communities of Wells and Barkerville.

The community of Silverton remains on an evacuation order as the Aylwin Creek fire burns nearby, closing Highway 6 between New Denver and Slocan with no timeline for reopening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press