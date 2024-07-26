B.C.’s top doctor ends four-year COVID-19 public health emergency

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. British Columbia's top doctor says she is ending the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2024 1:28 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 1:56 pm.

VICTORIA — After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province’s public-health emergency for COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday that all remaining restrictions, including the vaccination requirement for health-care workers, will be rescinded.

“While COVID-19 is not gone, we now have high levels of protection in the health-care system and in communities throughout B.C.”

Henry said after reviewing all the data she is confident the province has reached the point where there is no longer a need for the public health emergency.

“Wastewater indicators and testing data show COVID-19 has levelled off and the number of people in intensive care and in hospitals is lower and stable. The level of protection provided by vaccines and hybrid immunity is also helping to protect us,” she said during a news conference.

Hospitalizations are down, she said, noting there were fewer than 200 people in hospital including 11 in intensive care because of COVID-19.

The emergency was declared on March 17, 2020, and British Columbia was the first province to record a COVID-19 death in the country. Mask mandates followed the emergency declaration, gatherings and public events were cancelled, businesses shut down and those who could began working from home.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says health workers fired due to previous orders can apply to fill available positions, although they must provide their immune status for certain pathogens, including COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

