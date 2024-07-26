Bills co-owner Kim Pegula breaks team huddle in latest sign of her recovery from cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula holds his wife Kim Pegula's hand as he escorts her off the field after she met with the players in the end zone following the end of training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/John Wawrow)

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 1:15 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 1:26 pm.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula showed significant signs in her recovery from a debilitating cardiac arrest by being escorted to the field by her husband to break the post-practice team huddle on Friday.

This marked the first time Pegula was seen publicly walking on her own since going into cardiac arrest in June 2022, shortly after celebrating her 53rd birthday.

Pegula spent the first two days of camp watching practice from the passenger seat of the family’s SUV parked on the track near one of the end zones. It was similar to last year’s camp, when Pegula also watched practice from the vehicle in making her first appearance since falling ill.

As practice was ending on Friday, Terry Pegula went to the driver’s side of the SUV and helped his wife get out. He then took her hand and led her to the team gathered near the goal line. In being surrounded by players, she then counted down “three, two, one, Bills” to break the huddle, left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Kim Pegula has been undergoing extensive therapy while dealing with what the family described as significant language and memory issues.

She is still listed as the team’s co-owner, though her husband has assumed her role of Bills president as part of a major restructuring of the Pegula’s holdings last summer. The Pegulas also own the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, with Terry also taking over her role as that team’s president.

Kim Pegula’s presence at camp in suburban Rochester, New York, represented a homecoming — she grew up in nearby Fairport.

From South Korea, Pegula was left orphaned as a child before being adopted at age 5 by Ralph and Marilyn Kerr, who brought her to the United States.

She is Terry Pegula’s second wife, after the two met in a town south of Buffalo and were married in 1993. The Pegulas made their fortune in the natural gas industry and returned to western New York by purchasing the Sabres in 2011, followed by buying the Bills three years later following the death of franchise founder Ralph Wilson.

Before falling ill, Pegula was actively involved in player matters as well as serving on various NFL committees.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

1h ago

Thousands of fans take place along River Seine for rainy Olympic opening ceremony
Thousands of fans take place along River Seine for rainy Olympic opening ceremony

Athletes are making their way down the Seine River through France's capital to mark the official opening of the Paris Olympics. In a unique opening ceremony, competitors and representatives from more...

8m ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place Protectors...

34m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

6h ago

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

1h ago

Thousands of fans take place along River Seine for rainy Olympic opening ceremony
Thousands of fans take place along River Seine for rainy Olympic opening ceremony

Athletes are making their way down the Seine River through France's capital to mark the official opening of the Paris Olympics. In a unique opening ceremony, competitors and representatives from more...

8m ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place Protectors...

34m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

3h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

3h ago

2:26
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers

As the Ford government moves to expand pharmacist powers, family doctors say the focus should be on funding primary care to address the massive shortage. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.
4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.
More Videos