Canada Soccer CEO: Men’s team had ‘attempted drone usage’ at Copa America

Jesse Marsch
Canada's coach Jesse Marsch stands on the sideline during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/John Raoux).

By Sportsnet

Posted July 26, 2024 11:56 am.

The Canadian men’s soccer team is about to face the same scrutiny as the women when it comes to potential spying.

Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said Friday on a media conference call that he has discovered the men’s team attempted to use a drone during the recently concluded Copa America.

“As it relates to the current situation on the men’s team, I’m aware of an instance of attempted drone usage during Copa America,” Blue said. “My current understanding is that the fact pattern of that instance is significantly different than what occurred here, especially as it relates to the potential impact of competitive integrity.”

“I’ve spoken with our current head coach [Jesse Marsch] about the incident after it occurred and I know he has denounced it as a practice to his staff. That’s what I can report to you now.”

Canada Soccer suspended women’s coach Bev Priestman and sent two members of her staff home from the Paris Olympics after learning of drone usage at two New Zealand practices before the countries clashed Thursday in the tournament opener.

Canada Soccer announced Wednesday it is conducting an independent external review.

Related:

TSN’s Rick Westhead reported Thursday that both the women’s and men’s teams have been attempting to spy on opponents’ practices for years.

Marsch was hired as men’s coach in May, one of the first major moves made by new CEO Blue.

Canada made a surprising run to the semifinals in its first Copa America appearance.

“I learned that there was an incident (with a drone),” Blue said. “The fact pattern in that specific incident was different as far as I understand it today to what has occurred here in the sense that the potential impact on the competitive integrity of the match was not at risk in that incident. I will learn more about the totality of this as we go through the formal process.”

Blue was asked if he had questioned both Canadian coaches if they knew about the cheating.

“Yeah, we’ve discussed it, and of course, the answers that come back are ‘of course not.’ But that has to be substantiated with the investigation,” he said.”

Blue added there are allegations that go back to before himself, Marsch and Priestman were with Canada Soccer, later calling the troubles a “systematic ethical shortcoming.”

John Herdman, previously the men’s as well as women’s team head coach, is now coaching Toronto FC.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

0m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

4h ago

Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations
Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks. Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street...

24m ago

Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts
Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts

Scotiabank says it is experiencing a technical issue causing some customers' inbound payments, including direct deposits, to not be applied to their accounts.

1h ago

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

0m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

4h ago

Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations
Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks. Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street...

24m ago

Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts
Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts

Scotiabank says it is experiencing a technical issue causing some customers' inbound payments, including direct deposits, to not be applied to their accounts.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

2h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

1h ago

2:26
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers

As the Ford government moves to expand pharmacist powers, family doctors say the focus should be on funding primary care to address the massive shortage. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.
4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.
More Videos