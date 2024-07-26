The Canadian men’s soccer team is about to face the same scrutiny as the women when it comes to potential spying.

Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said Friday on a media conference call that he has discovered the men’s team attempted to use a drone during the recently concluded Copa America.

“As it relates to the current situation on the men’s team, I’m aware of an instance of attempted drone usage during Copa America,” Blue said. “My current understanding is that the fact pattern of that instance is significantly different than what occurred here, especially as it relates to the potential impact of competitive integrity.”

“I’ve spoken with our current head coach [Jesse Marsch] about the incident after it occurred and I know he has denounced it as a practice to his staff. That’s what I can report to you now.”

Canada Soccer suspended women’s coach Bev Priestman and sent two members of her staff home from the Paris Olympics after learning of drone usage at two New Zealand practices before the countries clashed Thursday in the tournament opener.

Canada Soccer announced Wednesday it is conducting an independent external review.

TSN’s Rick Westhead reported Thursday that both the women’s and men’s teams have been attempting to spy on opponents’ practices for years.

Marsch was hired as men’s coach in May, one of the first major moves made by new CEO Blue.

Canada made a surprising run to the semifinals in its first Copa America appearance.

“I learned that there was an incident (with a drone),” Blue said. “The fact pattern in that specific incident was different as far as I understand it today to what has occurred here in the sense that the potential impact on the competitive integrity of the match was not at risk in that incident. I will learn more about the totality of this as we go through the formal process.”

Blue was asked if he had questioned both Canadian coaches if they knew about the cheating.

“Yeah, we’ve discussed it, and of course, the answers that come back are ‘of course not.’ But that has to be substantiated with the investigation,” he said.”

Blue added there are allegations that go back to before himself, Marsch and Priestman were with Canada Soccer, later calling the troubles a “systematic ethical shortcoming.”

John Herdman, previously the men’s as well as women’s team head coach, is now coaching Toronto FC.