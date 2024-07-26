Welcome to Paris. Here’s a Canadian Olympic cheating scandal

The Paris games kick off with the Opening Ceremonies today, but the Canadian women’s soccer team has already given the thousands of media covering the event something to talk about.

Earlier this week, a team analyst was caught using a drone to spy on the New Zealand team’s practice, sparking immediate consequences that have included removal from the team, multiple investigations and even police charges.

Sid Seixeiro is a sports commentator and co-host of Breakfast Television.

“This was a huge moment for [Canada’s women’s soccer team]. And now all anyone’s talking about is this story,” said Seixeiro. “As someone who loves soccer, loves the game, it’s disgusting to watch.”

Why would anyone associated with the team try to do this or think they’d get away with it? How far up the Canadian soccer ladder does this scheme go? How bad will the fallout be? And has Canada tainted its games before they even begin?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.