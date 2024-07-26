Court hears closing arguments in ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King’s criminal trial

Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Closing arguments began today in the trial of Freedom Convoy organizer King. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2024 2:45 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The defence lawyer for a prominent organizer of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa says he is not responsible for the mischief that ensued during the protest.

Defence Lawyer Natasha Calvinho began her closing arguments today by asking the court to dismiss the charges against King, and blamed police, city officials and other protesters for allowing tensions to escalate during the protest.

Calvinho argues King was a peaceful protester and was not a leader of the three-week demonstration that gridlocked downtown Ottawa.

King has pleaded not guilty to charges of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences.

The convoy attracted thousands of demonstrators to Parliament Hill in protest against public-health restrictions, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the federal government.

The Crown is relying mainly on King’s own videos, which he posted to social media throughout the protest to document the demonstration and communicate with protesters.

Justice Charles Hackland interrupted Calvinho several times throughout her closing arguments to ask how particular elements of the defence evidence was relevant to King and the charges he was facing.

Calvinho often responded that it provides context, which she says the Crown’s case lacks.

When King’s trial began in May, the Crown argued that King was an outspoken leader in the protest who wielded influence over the crowds as they blocked streets and blared air horns through all hours of the night and day.

The Crown is expected to present its closing arguments later this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

0m ago

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

29m ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. Ontario Superior Court Justice Lisa Brownstone dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place...

8m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

7h ago

