Court hears closing arguments in ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King’s criminal trial

OTTAWA — The defence lawyer for a prominent organizer of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa says he is not responsible for the mischief that ensued during the protest.

Defence Lawyer Natasha Calvinho began her closing arguments today by asking the court to dismiss the charges against King, and blamed police, city officials and other protesters for allowing tensions to escalate during the protest.

Calvinho argues King was a peaceful protester and was not a leader of the three-week demonstration that gridlocked downtown Ottawa.

King has pleaded not guilty to charges of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences.

The convoy attracted thousands of demonstrators to Parliament Hill in protest against public-health restrictions, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the federal government.

The Crown is relying mainly on King’s own videos, which he posted to social media throughout the protest to document the demonstration and communicate with protesters.

Justice Charles Hackland interrupted Calvinho several times throughout her closing arguments to ask how particular elements of the defence evidence was relevant to King and the charges he was facing.

Calvinho often responded that it provides context, which she says the Crown’s case lacks.

When King’s trial began in May, the Crown argued that King was an outspoken leader in the protest who wielded influence over the crowds as they blocked streets and blared air horns through all hours of the night and day.

The Crown is expected to present its closing arguments later this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press