Environmental activists target Montreal airport for third straight day

A passenger checks departure times at Trudeau International Airport Friday, July 19, 2024 in Montreal. Environmental activists have disrupted operations at Montreal's Trudeau airport for a third consecutive day in protest of Canadian fossil fuel policy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2024 2:54 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 2:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport for a third consecutive day in protest of Canadian fossil fuel policy.

Activist group Last Generation Canada says three of its members glued their hands to the road today, blocking access to the arrivals area.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the group issued a news release saying it is demanding that Ottawa stop the extraction and consumption of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Airport authorities confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that the incident was causing delays in accessing the terminal and added that steps were being taken to “remedy the situation.”

On Thursday, protesters with the same group spay-painted exterior windows at the airport, resulting in police arresting two protesters for mischief.

On Wednesday, police made three arrests after protesters with signs saying “oil kills” glued their hands on the ramp leading to the departures area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

27m ago

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

25m ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. Ontario Superior Court Justice Lisa Brownstone dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place...

4m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

7h ago

