Gang kills at least 26 villagers in remote Papua New Guinea, officials say

FILE - Performers in traditional dresses stand outside of Parliament Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Nov. 16, 2018. At least 26 people has been reported killed by a gang of men in three remote villages last week in Papua New Guinea's north, United Nations and police officials said on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FILE)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 12:07 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 12:12 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — At least 26 people were reportedly killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea’s north, United Nations and police officials say.

“It was a very terrible thing … when I approached the area, I saw that there were children, men, women. They were killed by a group of 30 young men,” acting Provincial Police Commander in the South Pacific island nation’s East Sepik province James Baugen told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday.

Baugen told the ABC that all the houses in the villages had been burned and the remaining villagers were sheltering at a police station, too scared to name the perpetrators.

“Some of the bodies left in the night were taken by crocodiles into the swamp. We only saw the place where they were killed. There were heads chopped off,” Baugen said, adding that the attackers were hiding and there were no arrests yet.

U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement Wednesday that the attacks happened on July 16 and July 18.

“I am horrified by the shocking eruption of deadly violence in Papua New Guinea, seemingly as the result of a dispute over land and lake ownership and user rights,” Turk said.

Turk said at least 26 people had reportedly died, including 16 children.

“This number could rise to over 50, as local authorities search for missing people. In addition, more than 200 villagers fled as their homes were torched,” Turk said.

The Associated Press


