Gotham signs 13-year-old MaKenna ‘Mak’ Whitham through 2028, youngest to get an NWSL contract

By The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 3:04 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 3:12 pm.

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gotham FC has signed 13-year-old McKenna “Mak” Whitham to a multi-year contract through 2028.

The guaranteed deal makes the U.S. Youth National Team forward the youngest contracted player in the NWSL.

Defending champion Gotham said it signed Whitham via the NWSL’s U-18 entry mechanism. The contract will be effective Jan. 1. In addition, the club is also signing Whitham to a National Team Replacement contract, which will allow her to be available for selection in upcoming matches during the international window.

The NWSL’s U-18 entry mechanism was expanded to include additional provisions around pediatric medical evaluations, facilities and safety assessments and a commitment to establishing long-term development plans for U-18 players entering the league.

“I am really excited to sign and begin my professional career with Gotham FC,” Whitham said. “Gotham FC is a great place for me to continue to push myself as a player. I can’t wait to get to work and to continue to grow as a player with the great players, coaches and staff at Gotham FC.”

Whitham will turn 14 on Saturday. She has been training with Gotham this season and was a non-roster invitee with the club during preseason. She was also a part of the team that won The Women’s Cup in Colombia during preseason, scoring the game-winning goal against Deportivo Cali to send Gotham FC to the final.

“Mak has worked incredibly hard at training and has earned this opportunity,” coach Juan Carlos Amorós said. “This is an important next step for Mak and the club, as we look to build for the future.”

The forward has previously trained with the Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit of the NWSL before joining Gotham FC. She also trained with the Los Angeles FC 2010 boys academy team in MLS Next. The California native spent her youth career playing for the Slammers FC HB Koge, while also winning a UWS National Championship with SC Blue Heat.

In February, Whitham became the youngest athlete in any sport to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Nike.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

