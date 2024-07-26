Governor of Italy’s Liguria region resigns after being arrested for alleged corruption

By The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 6:41 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 6:42 am.

ROME (AP) — The governor of Italy’s northern Liguria region resigned on Friday after being held under house arrest since May as part of a corruption investigation by local prosecutors.

Giovanni Toti, a right-wing governor who is accused of providing political favors in exchange for election campaign funds, has denied any wrongdoing.

In a hand-written letter published by Italian news websites, Toti announced his decision to step down and call new elections within three months to allow citizens of Liguria to “decide about their future.”

According to the judge’s order signing off on Toti’s arrest, he was accused of doing favors for local figures in exchange for money to fund four local elections in 2021 and 2022.

Members of Toti’s staff and Genoa businesspeople, including some involved in the city’s all-important port, were implicated in the investigation.

The regional government of Liguria has defended Toti, saying in a statement he “always acted in the exclusive interests of Liguria.” The council has named the vice president of the region to temporarily take over all administrative functions.

