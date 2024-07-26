In the news today: B.C. crews wary of winds boosting wildfires

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed…

B.C. crews wary of winds boosting wildfires

The B.C. Wildfire Service says winds fanned by a cold front were to blame for the rapid expansion of an out-of-control fire near Golden, B.C., and it warns of similar fire behaviour even as it brings in rains and cooler weather.

The Town of Golden says the 55 square kilometre Dogtooth Forest Service Road fire destroyed as many as six homes, but assessments are still being done to confirm the damage.

The wildfire service says in its latest update that the storms that are bringing rain may also produce lightning and strong winds that temporarily boost fire behaviour.

While the number of wildfires has dropped with the recent change in weather, there are still more than 420 fires burning in B.C.

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for the Village of Ashcroft, which was under threat by the Shetland Creek fire, the same blaze that destroyed at least six homes in the Venables Valley.

Cooler weather limiting spread of Jasper wildfires

Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.

The park posted a statement on X late Thursday night saying cooler temperatures and up to 15 millimetres of rain since midnight had led to minimal fire activity.

The park says due to the rainfall, fire behaviour is likely to calm over the next 72 hours.

While more rain is expected Friday, temperatures are supposed to return to the mid 20s by Saturday, which the park says will lead to an increase in fire activity.

The townsite and park have been besieged by wildfires, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith estimating Thursday a third to possibly half of all buildings in Jasper were burned.

Stay inside amid wildfire smoke: respirologist

A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.

Dr. Alex Chee says if the air quality is poor, people should close their windows and do what they can to filter the indoor air.

He recommends using air purifiers, but says air conditioners can also act as air filters, or people can turn their furnaces on to the fan setting.

He says it’s important air conditioners and furnaces have HEPA filters or filters with a rating of MERV 13.

Chee says if it’s not possible to purify the air at home, or if it’s too hot, another option is to head to an air-conditioned space such as a mall or library.

Supreme Court to decide on Robinson Treaties case

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

How Canadians’ grocery habits have changed

Whether they’re shopping at multiple stores, flipping through flyers or seeking out independent grocers, many Canadians say they have changed their grocery shopping habits in recent years as a response to high inflation and, for some, growing distrust of large chains.

“We’ve really cut back on impulse buys. And we’ve really taken to, let’s not have the deep freeze full, let’s not have the fridge full, let’s not have the pantry full,” said Alberta resident Robin Dingwell.

Like Dingwell, many Canadians say they are being more mindful when they shop, eyeing promotions and sales and often planning their shopping trip around flyer deals.

Alison Forde in Hamilton, Ont., said she shops more often to take better advantage of specials and sales, is seeking out store brands for more value, and finds herself doing more in-store comparisons to discern which products are worth her money.

For example, store-brand products might come in a bigger size than the name brand, she said.

“But then when you get down to how much is it per gram, per millilitre, it can still be a better deal,” said Forde.

“You know, people will say, ‘Oh, you’re nickel and diming, it’s only a 20-cent difference in the end,’ but it adds up.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press