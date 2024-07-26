India and China agree to work urgently to achieve the withdrawal of troops on their disputed border

This photo obtained from the Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's X account shows Jaishankar, left, with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (X via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 2:10 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 2:12 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and China have agreed to work urgently to achieve the withdrawal of tens of thousands of troops stationed along their disputed border in a long-running standoff, India’s government said.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Laos, where they stressed the need for an early resolution of outstanding issues along the disputed Line of Actual Control, the long Himalayan border shared by the two Asian giants.

The line separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety.

Ties between the two countries deteriorated in July 2020 after a military clash killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese. It turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

Both India and China have withdrawn troops from some areas on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multitier deployment.

The two foreign ministers “agreed on the need to work with purpose and urgency to achieve complete disengagement at the earliest,” according to an Indian statement late Thursday, which added that peace on the border is essential for restoring normalcy in ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar in his opening remarks said the border issues have “cast a shadow” over India-China ties for the last four years despite considerable efforts by both sides to solve them. “The state of the border will necessarily be reflected on the state of our ties,” he said, according to the statement.

Wang stressed that improving China-India ties is beneficial for both countries as well as for other nations, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported. The two sides agreed to work together to maintain peace in border areas and push for progress, it said.

India and China fought a war over their border in 1962. The Line of Actual Control divides the areas of physical control rather than territorial claims. According to India, the de facto border is 3,488 kilometers (2,167 miles) long, but China claims a considerably shorter figure.

Top Indian and Chinese army commanders have held several rounds of talks since the military clash to discuss the disengagement of troops from areas of tension.

___

This story corrects that the Indian statement was released late Thursday, not Friday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying...

5h ago

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

34m ago

Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries
Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries

On a bright summer day in Toronto, thousands flock to the islands that are just a quick ferry ride away. But long lineups can make taking that 15 minute ride an hours long ordeal and the city is taking...

3h ago

Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus
Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child, on a TTC bus on Thursday. Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying...

5h ago

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

34m ago

Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries
Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries

On a bright summer day in Toronto, thousands flock to the islands that are just a quick ferry ride away. But long lineups can make taking that 15 minute ride an hours long ordeal and the city is taking...

3h ago

Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus
Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child, on a TTC bus on Thursday. Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

14h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

15h ago

2:45
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO

It's a knockout that has been viewed over a million times. Lucas Bahdi was not only the underdog, but went into enemy territory on short notice to win. Brandon Rowe reports.

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.
More Videos