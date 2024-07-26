Jasper fires disrupt rail service, delays expected at Port of Vancouver

The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park are expected to have an impact on Canada's supply chain. A wildfire burns in Jasper National Park in this Wednesday, July 24, 2024 handout photo from the Jasper National Park Facebook page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Facebook, Jasper National Park *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2024 11:46 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 11:56 am.

The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park are expected to have an impact on Canada’s supply chain.

Port of Vancouver spokesman Alex Munro says the port expects to see delays in the movement of goods in the coming days due to the situation in Jasper.

The country’s largest rail company, Canadian National Railway Co., suspended operations in the Jasper area Wednesday afternoon as fire conditions worsened.

CN’s main line runs through the park before it continues west to the export hubs of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., and east to the rest of the country.

Munro says the port also expects to see an increase in anchorage utilization due to ships waiting on delayed cargoes.

He says the port will work with its supply chain partners to ensure Canada’s trade can continue to move safely and efficiently.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

